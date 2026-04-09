/Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani slams Priya Sachdev, says, 'This girl tried to take over everything'

Rani Kapur, former chairperson of Sona Comstar and mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, has once again spoken publicly against her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur.

Since the untimely death of Sunjay in London last year, his family has been embroiled in a legal tussle over his will and inheritance.

The dispute involves his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, his mother Rani Kapur, and his children with former wife Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan.

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Rani Kapur speaks against Priya Sachdev, opens up about grandchildren

Rani has been speaking about the inheritance feud, which has intensified in recent months. In the ongoing dispute, Priya Sachdev Kapur has also been accused of forging Sunjay’s will to gain control of his fortune worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

Speaking to ANI, Rani called it hurtful of how Priya tried to take over everything, including the company that his husband has built.

"It's very hurtful for me because my husband made this trust (RK family trust) and gave everything to me. This girl (Priya Kapur) tried to take over everything my husband built all his life. We moved from Bombay to Delhi, we built the house. That house I have built sitting under a tree. She thinks she's got it, '' she said.

Saying that she's scared now from going back to her home in Delhi, she said,''Luckily, I have this house and I've been away from Delhi since my son died. I've not gone back. I'm scared now. What is she going to do to me?...I don't know what she is going to do to get the wealth and it's all my husband's work. Nobody else's. My son took over because he's the son. That's it...I don't want her near that place."

Rani on meeting Karisma's kids amid ongoing dispute

As the dispute around the RK Family Trust continues to intensify, Rani has clarified that she is in touch with his grandchildren, Samaira Kapoor, 20, and Kian Raj Kapoor, 15.

''He was married to two wonderful women, a good family. He has two children from his second wife, whom I see frequently,” she shared.

She has reportedly been on Karisma Kapoor's side in the legal battle over the industrialist's ₹30,000-crore estate.

What do we know about the legal battle?

Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53 in the UK on 12 June 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing polo. However, several reports suggest that he may have suffered an anaphylactic shock after accidentally swallowing a bee.