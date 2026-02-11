/Ginny Weds Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr is set to release on THIS date

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is an upcoming romantic comedy sequel directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan. The first film, Ginny Weds Sunny, featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey had directly released on OTT but the second part will get a theatrical release. Ginny Weds Sunny 2 also features a fresh onscreen pair, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar.

Also Read: Court restraints YouTuber Carryminati from publishing objectionable content against filmmaker Karan Johar

Ginny weds Sunny 2 Release date

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026. The movie promises a dynamic new pairing of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar, and promises to deliver a blend of romance and humour that audiences won't want to miss. This will be Medha's first theatrical release since the success of 12th Fail, which was released in 2023.

Fresh Pairing in B-Town

Produced under the banner of Soundrya Production with Zee Studios, the sequel will not feature the same old faces, as the film replaces the original lead pair, Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, with Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr to offer a new and fresh romantic pairing.

Medha took to Instagram to express her gratitude and joy, sharing glimpses and an emotional thank-you note for the entire cast and crew.

According to industry insiders, the movie has been shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh, as well as the busy streets of Delhi, and includes several celebrations, beautiful family moments, and stunning romantic scenes.

About Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's Ginny Weds Sunny

The 2020 Hindi romantic comedy film Ginny Weds Sunny was released on Netflix. It was directed by Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan (Soundrya Production). It follows Sunny (Vikrant Massey), a patient guy who is desperate to marry and seeks help from his crush’s mother, a matchmaker, to win the heart of the quirky and witty Ginny (Yami Gautam).