Ginny Weds Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr is set to release on THIS date

Vanshika Raghav
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 15:35 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 15:35 IST
Ginny Weds Sunny 2, a romantic comedy sequel directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan, is set for a theatrical release this year. The film marks a new chapter in the franchise and features a fresh pairing of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. 

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is an upcoming romantic comedy sequel directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan. The first film, Ginny Weds Sunny, featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey had directly released on OTT but the second part will get a theatrical release. Ginny Weds Sunny 2 also features a fresh onscreen pair, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar.

Ginny weds Sunny 2 Release date

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026. The movie promises a dynamic new pairing of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar, and promises to deliver a blend of romance and humour that audiences won't want to miss. This will be Medha's first theatrical release since the success of 12th Fail, which was released in 2023.

Fresh Pairing in B-Town

Produced under the banner of Soundrya Production with Zee Studios, the sequel will not feature the same old faces, as the film replaces the original lead pair, Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, with Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr to offer a new and fresh romantic pairing.

Medha took to Instagram to express her gratitude and joy, sharing glimpses and an emotional thank-you note for the entire cast and crew.

According to industry insiders, the movie has been shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh, as well as the busy streets of Delhi, and includes several celebrations, beautiful family moments, and stunning romantic scenes.

About Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's Ginny Weds Sunny

The 2020 Hindi romantic comedy film Ginny Weds Sunny was released on Netflix. It was directed by Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan (Soundrya Production). It follows Sunny (Vikrant Massey), a patient guy who is desperate to marry and seeks help from his crush’s mother, a matchmaker, to win the heart of the quirky and witty Ginny (Yami Gautam).

On the other hand, Ginny is entangled in dealing with her ex-boyfriend, Nishant, with whom her relationship is full of misunderstandings. After navigating romantic complications and family pressure, Ginny realises her love for Sunny, resulting in their marriage.

