/Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: FWICE demands pre-release screening, makers agree to change title

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming starrer Ghooskhor Pandat has been the talk of the town ever since Netflix announced it in the latest slate of releases in 2026. With the title hurting the sentiments of many, facing backlash, pulling down the teaser and burning the effigies of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, the makers have seen it all. In the latest development, FWICE has now demanded that there should be mandatory screening of the film despite the makers agreeing to the title change. Let's delve in to know more.

FWICE's demand of pre-release of Ghooskhor Pandat

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, FWICE president BN Tiwari stated that "We are fine with the decision to change the title, but that alone is not enough. We would like to watch the film and understand how the community is depicted, as a title usually stems from the essence of the narrative. We are shocked and surprised that such big names involving Neeraj and Manoj did this and used the name of the community in the title."

He further said, "Title kahani se hi banta hai aur related hota hai isiliye community ke liye screening honi chaiyeh (The title is derived from the story; that’s why we want a screening for the community). The film should not be released without the screening. The makers need to get a go-ahead from the community before releasing it. If they get it, then we don’t have any issue with it."

"In fact, I also reached out to other concerned bodies, and they too stated that the title is not registered with them. If they would have got the title registered with us, we would have raised our concerns at that moment only. Screening dhikhae bina nahi release hogi… Agar makers nahi mante toh non-corporation notice dal denge aur aage unke saath kaam nahi karenge (The film will not be released without a screening. If the makers do not agree, we will issue a non-cooperation notice and will not work with them going forward), Tiwari concluded.

FMC's objection to title of Ghooskhor Pandat

In an earlier report of ANI, Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based organisation, has raised an objection against the film's title. In a notice to the production house, FMC stated, "You are a bonafide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not applied for the title Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorised and not even applied for and granted."

FMC also issued a notice to OTT platform Netflix, adding, "We wish to bring to your kind notice that you are releasing a film, Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Mr Neeraj Pandey of Friday Story Tellers LLP on your esteemed channel Netflix. The title of the film Ghooskhor Pandat has not been applied for or granted by any of the producers' associations. The unauthorised use of the title is illegal as per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine."

What is the controversy of Ghooskhor Pandat all about?

On February 6, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Pandey and his team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony. The FIR was registered after the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of the complaints.

A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film titled Ghooskhor Pandat. Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.

