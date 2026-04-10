/Dacoit X review: Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh's action starrer garners mixed reaction from netizens

Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's film Dacoit released in cinemas today, i.e., on April 10. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the story focuses on a man being betrayed by his better half and how a chase of cat and mouse. But what is the verdict of netizens? Let's delve in to know more.

Netizens' reaction to Dacoit

On social media, a section of the audience are impressed with the movie, while many were disappointed, calling out that the second part could have been better. One X user wrote, “#DacoitReview- Up to the interval, movie was taken forward excellently.” Post-interval, it falls a bit flat, bt climax picks up again nicely. #AdiviSesh as usual delivered terrific performance, with extraordinary cinematography & music, it looked visually stunning. OVERALL GOOD WATCH."

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Another X user wrote, "#Dacoit- It's a failed heist, but I stil feel robbed. Predictable 1st half followed by a disappointing 2nd half. The real interval bang comes 10 min after the interval. This is the first bad film from #AdiviSesh since DONGAATA (2015). His films are known for great plot twists. This film's plot twists are absolute let downs - AVI TWISTS KADHU 90 MM RODS. Ordinary story. Tiring screenplay with soulless characters & lazy dialogues. Nothing worked for me except BGM.#MrunalThakur felt too sweet for this role. #ShrutiHaasan would've been badass. #DacoitReview #DacoitMovieReview"

"#Dacoit Technically strong but weak in screenplay. Some scenes work, but feels like Kshanam / Goodachari at times. Adivi Sesh is good, Mrunal is decent. Climax twist is over the top. Overall: Average one-time watch", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "There are a few inconsistencies in the pacing and all the action set pieces looked a bit monotonous but the initial hour and the emotional track almost makes up for those ! This is how you should present a love story with a lot of action in it ! #Dacoit."

Dacoit: Review, plot and more

As per WION's Nikita Toppo, “Dacoit brings together romance, revenge, and social themes, but the execution doesn’t always match its ambition.” The film works in parts, especially the emotional moments and well-placed twists, but does not feel consistent due to an overcrowded screenplay. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Basu are good, and the film still manages to keep you invested in stretches but doesn't offer anything drastically new. If you enjoy action dramas with a mix of romance

and layered storytelling, it is a decent one-time watch, but do not expect anything extraordinary."

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit stars Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, and Anurag Kashyap. Apart from the trio, the thriller will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Atul Kulkarni, among others. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is co-produced by Sunil Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.