/Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai pens an emotional post for the late singer: ‘Love of my life’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park crematorium on Monday. Members of the Bhosle and Mangeshkar family, film personalities and politicians were in attendance at the cremation. Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has now shared a throwback photo with the veteran singer and expressed gratitude to those who came to pay their last respects on Monday.

,

Zanai looked visibly emotional and broke down during the last rites of the veteran singer. Many actors, including Tabu, Vicky Kaushal and Riteish Deshmukh, were seen interacting with her and consoling her.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zanai later took to her Instagram story to share a throwback photo with Asha Bhosle and captioned it as, “Goodbye my love, love of my life". She dropped a red heart emoji after the text.

Zanai Bhosle's Instagram Stories Photograph: ()

In another story, she shared a picture of the late singer’s body placed in a glass casket, wrapped in tricolour. The singer was accorded state honours during her last rites.

A short note accompanied the image as Zanai wrote, "So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today, and beyond it all shown her so much love.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above."

On Tuesday, she shared a video of the singer crooning ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ as Zanai breaks into a laugh. Along with the video, Zanai wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born.

What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with..

These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!!

She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!

I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!!

I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again

PS : this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to."

Celebrities who attended Asha Bhosle’s cremation

Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal marked their presence at the crematorium on Monday. Music maestro AR Rahman, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Roshan, Helen, Poonam Dhillon, and Meenakshi Sheshadri paid their last respects to Asha Bhosle at her Parel home hours before the funeral.

On Sunday, hours after the news of her demise came to light, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Vidya Balan visited Asha Bhosle's house to pay their last respects.