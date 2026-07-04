/FSSAI busts expired food relabelling racket in Delhi, seizes 40,000 packets

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has busted an alleged food relabelling scam at a warehouse in Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, seizing over 40,000 food packets suspected of bearing fake manufacturing and expiry dates during a large-scale enforcement drive. The raid was conducted by FSSAI's Northern Regional Office (NRO), under the supervision of its Director, at the premises of M/s Westend Corporation Pvt Ltd in Okhla Industrial Area Phase-II.

The operation was launched following a specific intelligence input alleging that the company was illegally omitting original product labels and replacing them with falsified manufacturing and expiry details, putting the products into the market.

While inspecting the warehouse, Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) found large quantities of food and non-food items from multiple brands stored there. Officials also allegedly detected several food products with tampered manufacturing dates, expiry dates, batch numbers and other labelling information.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police confiscate over 40,000 food packets

During the inspection, items like stamps, chemical solvents and printing machinery reportedly used to remove existing labels and print counterfeit information on product packaging were also found. Upon investigation, authorities discovered that the equipment was being utilised to alter product identities to increase the apparent shelf life of food items, posing potential risks to consumer health.



Based on the findings, local police confiscated more than 40,000 food packets suspected of being tampered with from the warehouse. A formal complaint has been filed against the food business operator over alleged fraudulent activities and criminal manipulation of product labels. Authorities are now investigating the extent of the operation and whether any of the relabelled products had already reached the retail market.