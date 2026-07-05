/Iran sends BIG Quranic message to foreign delegations at Khamenei's funeral: What it played for India and what it means

The funeral events of late former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is undergoing in Tehran's Grand Mosalla with tributes pouring in from around world. Several countries including India have sent their delegations to Tehran and Iran has used the opportunity as a diplomatic event to showcase that they had been a winner in the war initiated by the US and Israel. In a major move that looks carefully planned, Iran played Quranic verses in background whenever an official foreign delegation representing a government paid their tributes to the coffins of Khamenei and his family members. What was interesting is that these Quranic verses gave a message - that drew a clear distinction between Iran's allies and US-backed countries, while hinting at the kind of relationships Tehran hopes to cultivate going forward.

Iran's message to Saudi Arabia

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The limelight came on the Quranic verses when the Saudi delegation stepped forward to pay respects. The Quran recitation that followed was the verse from Al Imran 3:13, the passage describing the Battle of Badr - which was fought in what is today Saudi Arabia in 624 CE. The verse says talks about one of Islam’s first victories and a shared civilisational memory between Tehran and Riyadh. The verse describes one side as fighting in the cause of Allah and the other as disbelievers. It also says Allah supports with victory whom He wills. The choice was an obvious reference to Saudi's deep ties with the US and reports suggesting that Saudi supported and even wanted the US to attack Iran.

What was the Quranic verses for other countries?

For India, whom Iran has favoured throughout the war as New Delhi maintained contact with the leadership even after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death while also maintaining ties with the US, Iran chose a verse from Surah Aal-e-Imran, Verse 173: “Those to whom people said, 'Indeed, the people have gathered against you, so fear them.' But it only increased them in faith, and they said, ‘Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs.” This powerful verse honours the believers who, when faced with overwhelming threats or intimidation, responded with absolute trust in God rather than fear, ultimately strengthening their faith. This likely refers to Indian Shias standing with Khamenei and against US action in Iran despite their government’s balanced diplomatic stance over the issue.

Pakistan - that played a key role in negotiating between the US and Iran and became the official mediator in the fragile ceasefire that is in place were praised for their act with Tehran praying they get the blessings of Allah. "...Grant me an honorable entrance an an honorable exit, and give me a supporting authority from Yourself"

For China, which is one of Iran's important economic partner and one who also played an indirect role in easing of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, got a verse that loosely means that God is with them because of their good work. “God ordained this only as good news for you and reassurance for your hearts. And victory comes only from God." Similarly, for Afghanistan too, Iran chose a quaranic verse Surah Al-Fath, Verse 1-2 "Indeed, We have granted you a clear victory. That Allah may forgive you your sins - past and future - and complete His favor upon you, and guide you along the right path." This likely refers to that Iran acknowledges Taliban rule in Afghanistan and going forward it sees it as legitimate party, forgetting all past actions.

For Qatar, that is one of US most important partners in the West Asian region and a country that suffered damages due to Iran's attack on US bases in Doha, Tehran chose a verse Surah al-Fath: "That Allah may forgive you for what preceded of your sin and what will follow and complete His favor upon you and guide you to a straight path..." This, in all likelihood, is a message that Iran would want to have good ties with Qatar going forward. But it also wants Doha to realise its “sin” of supporting the Western power.

For Egypt, Iran played: “Their reward with their Lord will be Gardens of Eternity, under which rivers flow, to stay there for ever and ever. God is pleased with them and they are pleased with Him. This is only for those in awe of their Lord."