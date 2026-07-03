/Why Iran took former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's coffin back to the site where he was killed

In an unannounced event, the coffin carrying the body of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly taken to the site where he was killed. This happened after Iran unveiled his coffin in Tehran on July 3. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) the development. Former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed at his residential compound in central Tehran in a joint US and Israeli attack on February 28 this year. The specific site of the attack, according to Iranian officials, was on Jomhouri Street. Iran, later made a temporary devotional space known as Ravagh Keshvardoust on the location for mourners.

While there is no specific ritual of taking the body to the location of death, Iran's move to do so is linked with the aligns with several deep-seated rituals of martyrdom and remembrance. Iran considers that Khamenei lost his life for the nation, and considers Israel and the US his killers. They call him a “martyr.” For Shia Muslims worldwide, Ali Khamenei was not merely a political figure but a Marja-i Taqlid (Source of Emulation), the highest religious rank in Twelver Shia Islam.

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Khamenei's funeral events will begin from July 4. Between July 4 to July 6, his coffin will be at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran for public viewing. The final funeral procession and burial will take place in his hometown of Mashhad. Khamenei will be entombed inside the Imam Reza Shrine, according to his last wishes. An estimated 10.2 million people attended the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on June 11, 1989. Authorities are expecting a crowd of more people this time.

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