/Mehbooba Mufti to attend funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tehran

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will travel to Iran to attend the funeral ceremonies of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, following an official invitation from the Iranian government.

According to the invitation issued by the International Relations Department of the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mufti has been invited as a distinguished guest from India to participate in the state funeral ceremonies being held in Tehran.

The invitation states that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attained "martyrdom" on February 28, 2026, and that Iran has declared a national period of mourning. The ceremonies will include a farewell gathering at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla Complex on July 3, a commemorative session at the Summit Conference Hall on July 4, and the funeral procession in Tehran on July 6.

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The communication describes Mufti's participation as a symbol of the "deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect" between Iran and India, citing the historical and civilizational ties between the two countries.

Confirming her visit, PDP spokesperson said Mehbooba Mufti will attend the funeral to pay her last respects to the late Iranian leader and convey her condolences to the people of Iran.

The invitation, addressed to the PDP president, extends the highest compliments of the Office of the Supreme Leader and expresses hope that her presence would underscore the longstanding relations between the two nations.