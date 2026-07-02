Heavy rains have continue to lash the commercial capital of India Mumbai. Heavy waterlogging has been reported in many places, including prime locations like Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri. Incessant rains in the city has also led to the death of a man as he was swept into an open manhole.

At around 12:30 pm on Thursday, the 55-year-old man was reportedly taking over his phone when he got swept in a manhole on Khairani Road that connects the western suburbs of Andheri-Saki Naka and Jogeshwari to the central areas of Kurla and Ghatkopar, due to heavy rains.

Waterlogging had apparently concealed the uncovered manhole in the area. A search operation was conducted by fire brigade and civic disaster management teams for almost two hours after which the man's body was recovered.

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The victim identified as Aslam Esaf Shaikh was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared drought dead by the doctors.

A case holding the contractor responsible for "homicide", will be filed by the civic body, said Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi.

The manhole cover had been left open by the contractor due to ongoing maintenance work, officials said.

Deepak Chougule (Assistant/Deputy Engineer), Abhijit Chougule (Junior Engineer), and Uttam Patil (Assistant Engineer) have been suspended pending the completion of the investigation.

An investigation will be conducted, and a report submitted within seven days.

11-year-old boy killed

This incident comes two days after an 11-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured when a tree uprooted and collapsed on a moving school carrying students in Mumbai's Chembur area.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the school bus was carrying 12 children at the time of the accident. All the students were rescued by the bus conductor with the help of local residents immediately after the incident.

And investigation is on to determine the exact cause of the accident.