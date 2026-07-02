/India's new EPF rules 2026 explained: What changes for PF, pension, withdrawals and retirement savings

India's retirement math just got a rewrite. From July 1, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, or the EPFO, formally rolled out the EPF scheme 2026, EPS 2026, and EDLI 2026. India's new labour code lands after a 4-year wait, with the new rules replacing the six-decade-old 1952 framework under the new code on social security.

PF contribution steady, compliance tighter

The headline for salaried India is that contribution rates stay untouched. Under the new employees' provident funds scheme, 2026, if your monthly basic pay is 15,000 rupees or higher, the mandatory minimum deduction is fixed at 1,800 rupees per month. The employer must match this exact amount. An increase in the PF contribution above that minimum mandated amount will add to the longer-term savings corpus.

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However, that will also lower the monthly take-home salary. Broadly, employees and employers still put in 12 per cent each of wages, capped at the 15,000 rupees statutory wage ceiling, unless a worker opts for the higher-wage, higher-pension route, the Supreme Court cleared earlier.

India's PF law: same rate, new rulebook

In the new rule, what's changed is governance. Withdrawal categories are simplified to three buckets: illness, education-marriage, and housing.

Exempted private PF trusts face tighter audits, digital disclosures, and mandatory dematerialisation.

Now the money question

EPF currently pays 8.25 per cent annually, a rate the centre fixes, not the market. Compare that with bank fixed deposits: SBI's five-year FD sits near 6 to 6.5 per cent, private banks pay marginally higher. That roughly 1.75 to 2 per cent gap compounds hard over decades.

Tax-free PF edge over bank deposits

So, a worker investing 3,000 rupees monthly for 30 years earns close to 47 lakh rupees in EPF at 8.25 per cent. The same in an FD at 6.5 per cent yields about 33 lakh rupees. That's a 42 per cent gap, or over 14 lakh rupees, purely from the interest differential, before counting PF's tax-free compounding, which FDs don't get. For India's 8 crore subscribers, nothing really changes on the ground. But the compliance net tightens, and retirement savings quietly outperform India's safest bank product by a wide, structural margin.



