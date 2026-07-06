/Violent clashes break out at Sri Lanka prison, at least 19 dead: What's happening

A massive unrest in a prison in Sri Lankan city of Negombo has led to the death of at least 19 people, while over 50 are injured. The violent clashes began on Sunday (July 5) afternoon. Reportedly the trigger for the incident was a dispute over a prison drug trafficking operation. It started as an internal conflict between two rival groups of inmates—one supporting and one opposing the illicit trade. It escalated as inmates destroyed locks on special cells to attack rivals and broke into the prison pharmacy to steal and consume painkillers during the initial chaos. As situation worsened, direct confrontations with prison staff was also reported. Following this, Special Task Force (STF) units and riot control units were deployed which also resorted to open fire to contain the situation. Those who sustained injuries were admitted to Negombo Hospital.

How are the authorities reacting

Earlier on Sunday, the Department of Prisons stated that the clash resulted in the deaths of two inmates and left 38 others injured. Prisons Department Media Spokesman AC Gajanayake said that a special investigation has been launched into the incident. Minister of Justice Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara said that has called for a report on the clash. Additionally, a magisterial level inquiry into the incident also began on Sunday as the clash subsided by the night. Security has been heightened in and around the Negombo Prison complex.

Incidentally, Negombo Prison has a history of violent incidents, often linked to overcrowding and drug-trafficking rivalries among inmates. While the recent clash is being described as the most deadly, Sri Lanka had a record of such riots namely the 2012 Welikada Prison riot in which 27 people died and the 2020 Mahara Prison riot in which 11 died. Negombo is often described as one of the most overcrowded prisons, designed for roughly 150 inmates, but holding around 2,400 people.

