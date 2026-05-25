Turkish riot police stormed the headquarters of the opposition CHP party in Ankara after a court ousted leader Ozgur Ozel and reinstated Kemal Kilicdaroglu, deepening concerns over democracy and political freedom in Turkey.
Dramatic visuals of Turkish riot police firing tear gas surfaced on social media as they forced their way into the main opposition party's headquarters. The riot police was at the location to evict its ousted leadership on Sunday (May 24), fuelling a crisis at the heart of Turkey's democracy. Visuals showed clouds of tear gas around the Republican People's Party (CHP) building. Several videos showed people inside shouting and throwing objects at the entrance as police broke through a makeshift barricade. There were no reports of injuries during the intervention.
The Turkish riot police arrived at the location after the court order ousting CHP leader Ozgur Ozel on Thursday, annulling the results of the CHP congress where he was elected in 2023, citing irregularities. On Sunday, Ankara's governor ordered the eviction of those inside the headquarters.
The Opposition leaders claim that the court ruling is a "judicial coup." As the security forces entered the building, Ozel said in avideo on X, "We are under attack." He then emerged from the building after the police intervention, vowing that the CHP would from now on be "on the streets, in the squares, marching towards power." He then led supporters on a march to the Turkish parliament 6 km (4 miles) away, where he made a speech to thousands, who chanted "Traitor Kemal," "Son of the palace, Kilicdaroglu," and "Shoulder-to-shoulder against fascists." "Until this struggle frees the party from occupation, our headquarters is here," Ozel told the crowd before entering the assembly. CHP lawmakers on Saturday elected him as leader of the party's parliamentary group.
Turkey's next national election is set for 2028. But analysts warn that Erdogan, at age 72 might want to contest again despite facing a term limit. The court ruling raises the chances of an early vote too. The government, meanwhile, denies criticism that it uses courts to target political rivals, saying the judiciary is independent.
In the 2023 Turkish presidential election, the united opposition led by candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu narrowly lost to incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In the most recent municipal elections, the main secular opposition party—the Republican People's Party (CHP)—dealt President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling AK Party (AKP) its worst defeat in two decades, winning 37.7% of the popular vote and retaining control of key cities including Istanbul and Ankara. Erdogan has ruled Turkey, first as prime minister and then as president, since 2003. His electoral record suffered a setback in 2019, when the CHP seized control of several major cities in local elections.