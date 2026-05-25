The Opposition leaders claim that the court ruling is a "judicial coup." As the security forces entered the building, Ozel said in avideo on X, "We are under attack." He then emerged from the building after the police intervention, vowing that the CHP would from now on be "on the streets, ​in the squares, marching towards power." He then led supporters on a march to the Turkish parliament 6 km (4 miles) away, where he made ​a speech to thousands, who chanted "Traitor Kemal," "Son of the palace, Kilicdaroglu," and "Shoulder-to-shoulder against fascists." "Until this struggle frees the party from occupation, our headquarters is here," ‌Ozel told ⁠the crowd before entering the assembly. CHP lawmakers on Saturday elected him as leader of the party's parliamentary group.