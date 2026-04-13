/Was film Saaz inspired by the rivalry between Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar? Find out here

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have ruled the Indian music industry for decades with their soulful voices. However, alongside the sisters' success, a supposed rivalry between them had also made headlines at one time. Following the demise of Bhosle on April 12, at the age of 92, fans are revisiting their personal and professional relationship.



A few years ago, the speculation around Bhosle and Mangeshkar had grown after reports claimed that their bond had turned competitive. The buzz was further fueled after filmmaker Sai Paranjpye released Saaz, a musical drama that many believed was inspired by the sisters' rivalry.

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Why did Saaz grab attention?

The film, featuring Shabana Azmi, Aruna Irani, Zakir Hussain, and Ayesha Dharker released in 1998, and it revolved around two sisters, Mansi and Bansi, who inherit their father’s passion for music and shift to Mumbai after his death to pursue a career in the Hindi cinema industry.

As the two characters began getting fame, their relationship became strained. Exploring the themes of sibling dynamics and artistic rivalry, the film showed the growing tension between the two as the younger sister begins to gain recognition.

Buzz around similarities with the Mangeshkar sisters began after viewers began drawing comparisons between the film and the real-life journey of Lata and Asha.

Just like the on-screen characters, the sisters also moved to Mumbai after the death of their father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, to support their family, and as they rose to fame in the Hindi film industry, at several points the film appeared to mirror the sisters' lives.

What sparked controversy?

While the film seemed to be similar to Asha and Lata's lives, it also included dramatic subplots, such as troubled marriages, professional jealousy, and romantic entanglements, which were never confirmed aspects of the two’s real lives.

Additionally, Sai Paranjpye and the team never officially stated that the film was based on Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, and maintained that the story was a work of fiction.

Lata Mangeshkar on their rivalry

As per India Today, Nasreen Munni Kabir's book, Lata Mangeshkar... In Her Own Voice stated, "It's wrong to talk of rivalry having spoiled our relationship. We are sisters and neighbours. We talk to each other and eat together. If either of us has a problem, we tell each other. And if we have something to celebrate, we celebrate together."