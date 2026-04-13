/Amitabh Bachchan pens warm tribute for Asha Bhosle, Salman Khan calls her death ‘a huge loss’

Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan joined a bevvy of stars to pay tribute to late singer Asha Bhosle. The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday after a brief illness. A day later, her family allowed loved ones to pay their last respects at her residence, where her mortal remains were kept in a glass casket.

While many actors went to Bhosle's residence to pay their last respects, there were others who took to social media to remember the iconic singer, and said that her demise has marked the end of an era. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan penned a warm note in his blog about the late singer.

What Amitabh Bachchan wrote for Asha Bhosle

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Bachchan took to his blog account and wrote, “Sorrow and grief. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenominal, astounding, prodigious, presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us.”

He added, “In immense grief .. Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music .. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us ..Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised ..🙏”

Salman Khan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

On Sunday, Salman took to X to remember Asha Bhosle through a post. He shared a photograph of the legendary singer while sharing an emotional note.

Calling it a huge loss, Salman tweeted, “A huge loss for Indian music…. Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations.”

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

The legendary singer died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday in Mumbai. On Monday, hours before her last rites, her body was kept at her residence in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. Bhosle’s mortal remains were kept in a glass casket and wrapped in the tricolour.

Prominent personalities from the film industry, from the world of sports and politics paid their last respect to the singer. Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Riteish Deshmukh and others were seen at Bhosle’s residence on Monday.

Asha Bhosle was one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema whose career spanned over eight decades. Having sung 1200 songs in multiple languages and genres, Bhosles leaves behind a musical legacy that will be hard to match.