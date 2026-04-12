/Remembering Asha Bhosle: Beyond music, singer's cooking was equally celebrated across Bollywood

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday. The recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award had reportedly been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Saturday following a health scare.

Legacy of Asha Bhosle

Said to be one of the most versatile voices in the industry, Bhosle had a remarkable career of over eight decades. She has recorded thousands of songs in more than 20 Indian languages and has received multiple honours, including a Grammy nomination.

Some of her most iconic songs include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Asha Bhosle iconic collaborations with sister Lata Mangeshkar that defined an era

But do you know that, along with being a legendary singer, she had a deep passion for cooking?

Bhosle's culinary journey

Bhosle's hobby for food was not just limited to her kitchen. Rather, she developed it as a culinary identity and opened restaurants across the globe. During an interview with the Curly Tales YouTube channel, she revealed that she owned as many as 10 restaurants worldwide, including a popular Indian eatery in Dubai.

How did Bhosle fall in love with cooking

She has often spoken about how her kitchen skills evolved organically, and how her recipes came from friends, colleagues, and people she met during her travels rather than relying on formal training. "Main momo banati hun… mujhe Mala Sinha ne seekhaya hai," she said, crediting actress Mala Sinha for introducing her to momos.

She also acknowledged learning Lucknowi cooking from the wife of lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. "Bengal toh mera sasural ban gaya tha, toh wahan se khaana seekha," she once said.

Speaking about her son’s childhood, Bhosle recalled, "Jab woh chaar-paanch saal ka tha… jab main recording se aati thi, toh woh kehta tha, ‘Aai tu kya karte?'"

Bhosle's food was famous in the entire industry

Over time, her home kitchen became famous within the film fraternity. Bhosle once told Curly Tales, "Poori industry mein mera khana famous hai," and she often cooked for 60–70 people every week.

Also Read: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Her signature dishes include kebabs and her beloved Maa ki Daal. Her cooking was not just about flavour but also about emotion. "Jab mere bachhe doosre ghar jaake kehte, ‘Aunty ne acche kebab banaye,’ mujhe accha nahi lagta tha… maine har ek se seekha, pata bhi nahi lagta tha unko ki main seekh rahi hoon," she added.

She also revealed that the idea of opening restaurants came from his son, and the outlets are located in cities across the Middle East and the UK.