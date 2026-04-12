/Asha Bhosle dies at 92: A look at singer's musical love story with RD Burman | In pics

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, known for songs like Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne, passed away on April 12. Take a look at her love story with RD Burman.
Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. The legendary singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after suffering "extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection," as revealed by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. According to reports, the singer was sick over the past few months and was placed in the ICU after being taken to the hospital in a critical condition.
The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle, who said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence," as quoted by IANS. The singer had an illustrious career spanning over decades and has given countless hits like Tumse Milke, Sapne Mein, and Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main.
Alongside her music career, Bhosle's relationship with composer RD Burman was also one of the most-talked-about chapters of her life. Widely known as Pancham Da, Rahul Dev Burman was among the beloved composers of his time, and the duo began collaborating in the early 1960s. However, it was the song Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil that became a turning point. Over the years, their professional association has given several unforgettable tracks.
Before her love story began with Burman, Bhosle had married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16, despite the opposition from her family. Speaking about her first marriage to Kavita Chhiber, she once said, "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was. It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law." After years of hardships, she left Ganpatrao Bhosle while pregnant with her third child.
Recalling their earliest interaction, Bhosle once said that young Burman had approached her for an autograph after listening to her Marathi songs on the radio. As their friendship grew, she learned about his academic struggles and even advised him to complete his education. Bhosle and Burman's relationship evolved gradually, and the music director pursued her for years. The two got married in 1980 and created some of the most iconic songs together, including Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.
Despite a strong bond, their marriage had also faced challenges. Differences in lifestyle led to them living separately by the late 1980s. However, their mutual admiration remained intact, and the two continued to support each other until RD Burman's death in 1994.