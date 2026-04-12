/Asha Bhosle dies at 92: A look at singer's musical love story with RD Burman | In pics

Before her love story began with Burman, Bhosle had married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16, despite the opposition from her family. Speaking about her first marriage to Kavita Chhiber, she once said, "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was. It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law." After years of hardships, she left Ganpatrao Bhosle while pregnant with her third child.

