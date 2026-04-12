/Asha Bhosle iconic collaborations with sister Lata Mangeshkar that defined an era

Inheriting their father Pandith Deebanath Mangeshkar's musical legacy, the two sisters, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, had dominated the Indian music industry over decades, shaping the soundtrack of Indian cinema with their distinct voices and immense contributions. Let's take a look at a few of the sister duo's collaborations in music.

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar's iconic music collaborations

Mann Kyon Behka Re

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The song Mann Kyon Behka Re is from the 1984 film Utsav. The song was composed by Laxmikant Kudalkar and Pyarelal Sharma and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The lyrics of the song were by Vasant Dev.

Jab Jab Tumhe Bhulaya Tum Aur Yaad Aaye

Jab Jab Tumhe Bhulaya Tum Aur Yaad Aaye track is from the 1964 film Jahan Ara. The Lata Mangeshkar-Asha Bhosle song was composed by Madan Mohan, with lyrics written by Rajendra Krishan.

Koi Ayega Ayega

The track Koi Ayega Ayega is from the 1962 film Professor, which is crooned by the sister duo with Shankar-Jaikishan as the composer and Hasrat Jaipuri as the lyricist.

Also Read: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Paake Akeli Mohe

Paake Akeli Mohe is a Hindi language song and is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Paake Akeli Mohe, from the album Jail Yatra, was released in the year 1981. The music was composed by R.D Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanipuri.

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's musical legacy in Indian cinema

Born into a musical family in Maharashtra to Pandit Deebanath Mangeshkar, they began singing to support their family after their father's death. Despite their closeness, rumours of a strained relationship surfaced early on.

Later, Lata Mangeshkar went on to become the voice of the golden era, dominating romantic melodies. While Asha Bhosle carved her own path by singing and experimenting with music directors like R.D Burman, whom she later married.