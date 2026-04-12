Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

The end of an era, as legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has delivered hit tracks including Kehdoon Tumhen and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko among others, has passed away at the age of 92, her son Anand Bhosle has confirmed. She was earlier admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Asha Bhosle's son confirms death of veteran singer

As per IANS, Anand Bhosle said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence."

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In addition, Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra, made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday, April 13, at 4 pm.

Tributes pour in from fans

Netizens took to social media platforms to mourn the demise of Asha Bhosle and paid their tributes to the iconic singer. One X user wrote, "Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. We lost a gem. Om Shanti."

Another user wrote, "A big loss to our Indian film fraternity. RIP Asha Bhosle ji."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary singer. Her timeless voice will forever live in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. #AshaBhosle #RIP #LegendLiveson #Condolences."

Asha Bhosle's rise to global stardom

Asha Bhosle is the sister of playback singer Late Mangeshkar. She is renowned for her voice range and her versatility in singing. Her work includes film music, bhajans, classical music, folk songs, ghazals, sangeet and many more. She has delivered several hit tracks, including Le Gayi from Dil to Pagal Hai, Sharara from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan, the Yeh Vaada Raha title track, Pyar Hamara Amar Rahega from Muddat and Jeena Hai To Hans Ke Jiyo from Thanedaar, among others.

Apart from bagging National Film Awards, BFJA Awards and Maharashtra State Film Awards, among others, Asha Bhosle also bagged two Grammy nominations. In 2000, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema.