/Asha Bhosle health: PM Narendra Modi expresses concern after veteran singer admitted to hospital

The news of Asha Bhosle being admitted to hospital spread like wildfire yesterday night, has sparked concern among fans. Known as one of the greatest and versatile singers in Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle is currently in hospital undergoing treatment for extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a note wishing for her speedy recovery.

PM Narendra Modi praying for recovery of Asha Bhosle

Taking to the X handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, the veteran singer and PM Narendra Modi share a warm bond. On his 75th birthday last year, Asha Bhosle had recorded a special video message praising him for his discipline, dedication and kind-hearted nature. In addition, she lauded his leadership and expressed her wish for his long life and continued guidance for the nation.

So far, in regard to the health update of Asha Bhosle, her granddaughter Zanai has shared on social media that her grandmother is undergoing treatment. The caption in her latest post read, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital, and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively."

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is one of the renowned singers in the Indian cinema and has recorded songs and albums in various languages and has received several accolades, including National Film Awards, a lifetime achievement award and two Grammy nominations.