/Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple | Watch

Actor Sara Arjun is basking in the success of her movie Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. As the movie continues to have a strong run, she recently attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this was Arjun's debut movie opposite superstar Ranveer, who plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari. In the film, Sara plays the pivotal role of Yalina, Hamza's love interest.

Sara Arjun at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasma Aarti

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To celebrate the success of her movie, Sara recently visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer her prayers. She was accompanied by her father and actor, Raj Arjun.



Following her visit, the actor expressed deep emotional gratitude for the spiritual experience. "I have no words. 'Bulava aaya aa gaye hum'. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed," she told ANI..

The Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is considered one of the most significant rituals at the Mahakal temple. It is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, when devotees gather to witness the divine ceremony.



According to religious beliefs, participation in the Bhasma Aarti is considered highly auspicious and is believed to fulfil the wishes of devotees. The ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours of the morning, followed by a ceremonial bath of the deity using Panchamrit, a sacred mixture made of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.



After the ritual bath, the deity is adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti are performed with devotional chants. The ceremony is accompanied by rhythmic drum beats and the resonating sound of conch shells, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere inside the temple premises.



The Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakal temple holds immense religious significance and draws devotees from across the country and abroad.



The Mahakaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and is considered among the holiest shrines in Hinduism.

