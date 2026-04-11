/Asha Bhosle’s health update: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shares official statement following singer's hospitalisation

Asha Bhosle is currently undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital after she was admitted on Saturday following a health scare. Amid the widespread concern about the 92-year-old legendary playback singer, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared the first official statement from the family, revealing the reason behind her hospitalization.

Asha Bhosle shares an update

On April 11, the singer's granddaughter took to social media to address the situation and urged for privacy. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy," she wrote. "Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

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Did Asha Bhosle suffer cardiac arrest?

Before Zanai's statement arrived, several reports had claimed that Asha Bhosle had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, after the family's clarification, it has been confirmed that she is being treated for exhaustion and a chest infection.

Alongside a health update, Zanai posted a photo with her grandmother, offering a glimpse of their bond.

According to reports, Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra’s Culture Minister, had visited the hospital to enquire about the singer’s condition and met her family.

About Asha Bhosle

Born in 1933, the iconic singer is the sister of Lata Mangeshkar and has a career spanning more than seven decades.

Bhosle has recorded over 11,000 songs, and some of her iconic songs include Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Dum Maro Dum, Aaiye Meherbaan, and so on. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan along with two National Film Awards, four BFJA Awards, and eighteen Maharashtra State Film Awards for her contribution to Indian music.

At the age of 16, in 1949, she married Ganpatrao Bhosle and had three children together. The duo parted their ways in 1949. Later in 1980, she tied the knot with RD Burman, and they maintained a respectful relationship until his death in 1994.