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Asha Bhosle hospitalised in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest: Reports

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 21:22 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 21:22 IST
Asha Bhosle hospitalised in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest: Reports

Asha Bhosle Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has reportedly been hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has lent her voice to thousands of songs has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after she suffered a cardiac emergency on Saturday evening. The news has sparked a concern among fans.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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