/Asha Bhosle hospitalised in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest: Reports

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has lent her voice to thousands of songs has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after she suffered a cardiac emergency on Saturday evening. The news has sparked a concern among fans.
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has reportedly been hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has lent her voice to thousands of songs has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after she suffered a cardiac emergency on Saturday evening. The news has sparked a concern among fans.