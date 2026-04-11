/Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release date confirmed! When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan's action comedy

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to arrive on OTT after its theatrical run. The Telugu film hit theatres on March 19 alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge and also stars Sreeleela in the lead role. On Saturday, the makers announced the film's digital debut date, and fans are excited to watch Kalyan's film at home.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh release date

The makers took to social media to reveal that the film will premiere on Netflix on April 16 in multiple languages. "The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam," the caption read.

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Excited about the film's OTT debut, one fan wrote, "Waiting," while another said, "Ustaad." "Awesome," read another comment.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil hit Theri, which featured Vijay and was helmed by Atlee. Alongside Kalyan and Sreeleela, the cast also featured Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles.

Despite the initial buzz, the film received a lukewarm response and struggled at the box office mainly due to its clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Director reacts to clash with Dhurandhar 2

Earlier, Harish Shankar had opened up about the decision of releasing the film alongside a big-ticket competitor. "Every filmmaker wants a solo release for their film, but due to the decision of my exhibitors and producers, we had to prepone the release. It was a big risk clashing with a monster like Dhurandhar 2," he reportedly said. "Ustaad Bhagat Singh might not have broken previous records and may have earned less revenue than them. Not every film can break records, and not every Friday can be ours. Content is only in our hands, but collections depend on factors like the release window, ticket hikes, and competition from other films."

The story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh revolves around an IPS officer and his daughter, who fake their deaths after a tragic incident to stay safe from past enemies. The film explores themes of revenge, identity, and justice.