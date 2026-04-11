/Chitrangda Singh X account gets hacked; actress urges fans to 'ignore any recent activity'

Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for Maatrubhumi, has recently revealed that her official X account has been hacked. She took to Instagram to alert her followers about the same and urged them to stay cautious until the matter is sorted.

Chitrangda Singh informs about the breach

Sharing the update on her Instagram stories, Singh stated that her team is in the process of regaining control of the account and advised her followers not to engage with any suspicious posts.

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"Hi everyone, my account on Twitter has been hacked," she wrote. "We are in the process of retrieving the same. Please ignore any recent activity or messages from it until it’s resolved. Thank you."

In recent days, cybersecurity incidents involving celebrities have increased, leaving fans worried.

Chitrangda Singh X account gets hacked Photograph: (Instagram)

Chitrangda Singh's work front

The actress was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025) in a cameo role and is currently gearing up for a big project, Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, which took place in June 2020.

According to reports, Khan is said to portray Colonel B Santosh Babu in the war drama. He was leading the men of 16 Bihar Regiment who were deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Earlier, Singh opened up about the film, saying, "My father was in the Indian Army, and growing up, listening to his stories was normal for me, but playing the role of an army wife is different," she said as quoted by Mid-Day. "When I met army wives, I understood my mother’s silences, her pride mixed with worry. These women carry that same blend of strength and fear every day. I tried to bring that complexity to the role, not just the smile or the courage, but the part where you learn to hold it together even when your heart is breaking."

The cast also features Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Zeyn Shaw, Vipin Bhardwaj, Heera Sohal, Jason Tham, Hemant Kher, and Harshl Shah in key roles.