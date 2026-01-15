/Anil Kapoor's 24: Actor's thriller show to make digital comeback, know when and where to watch

One of the renowned shows, 24, featuring Anil Kapoor in the lead role, aired on Colors TV in 2013, is all set to make its comeback on an OTT platform. Based on the American series of the same name, the show had built a strong following for its plotline and performance of the cast. Now making its way to digital platform, the Bollywood actor announced it recently.

When and where can you watch Anil Kapoor's show 24?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor shared a promo of the show, in which he is seen sitting on a couch and watching breaking news, saying, "Anil Kapoor gives Jio Hotstar 24 hours." Followed by, "I don't think they can wait for 24 hours." Hence, I will have to tell them."

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In continuation, "The spy universe is going to change as the ultimate action show is coming back, 24 only, on Jio Hotstar, ending on the date April 24.

Fans flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "Jai Singh Rathore is back. Another user wrote, "Cannot wait." “Finally the wait for so many years is getting over,” wrote the third user.

All about 24

The show 24 aired from October 4, 2013, till December 21, 2013. It was written by Rensil D'Silva and Bhavani Iyer, directed by Abhinay Deo and Nitya Mehra, and produced by Ramesh Deo Productions. While season 2 aired from July 23, 2016, till October 9, 2016.