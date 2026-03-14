/Anil Kapoor rejected Dhurandhar - The Revenge: Here's why he didn't choose to play the role

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is something that everyone is talking about. And when the world is waiting for the sequel, actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that he was offered a cameo role in the second part. Unfortunately, due to prior commitments, he had to reject it.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie is set to release on March 19 in theatres.

Anil Kapoor reveals why he had to reject Dhurandhar: The Revenge

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Aditya Dhar’s movie stars a fantastic team of actors, led by Ranveer Singh, who has made the world a fan of his work, along with other actors such as Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. Not being able to be part of the fantastic clan despite being offered a role was something that Kapoor regrets.

Speaking with India Today, the veteran actor revealed that due to his prior commitments, he was not able to be part of the “fantastic film.”

Sharing why he had to reject the movie, Kapoor said Dhar wanted him to do a small cameo.

Also read: Aditya Dhar spends his birthday adding final touches to Dhurandhar 2, thanks the audience for the outpouring of love

''Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment,'' the Welcome actor shared.

He added,''That’s very important--only talent cannot make you what you are. At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay.”

Speaking about working with the URI director in future, Anil said,“At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well — there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future.”

What role was he offered? Was he going to play Bade Saab? This is the secret as of now.

Everything to know about Dhurandhar and its sequel

First things first, ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge: The first part of the movie has been re-released in theatres, so anyone who hasn't seen it on the big screen has a second chance.



Released on Dec 5, Dhurandhar went on to become one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema, with people went berserk about the storyline, performances, and music, of course.