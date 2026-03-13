/Aditya Dhar spends his birthday adding final touches to Dhurandhar 2, thanks the audience for the outpouring of love

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the season. The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar and is set to release on 19 March worldwide. With just few days left for the big release, the film’s director is leaving no stone unturned to make the film another blockbuster. On March 12, as Aditya Dhar turned 43, he spent his day adding final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Aditya took to his X account to share a note for viewers and audiences for their love and support.

How Aditya Dhar spent his birthday

In his note, Aditya began, “As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by. Sitting here today I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey. For the team who has always walked besides me. And for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years.”

On ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes

He continued, “Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes’, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement. I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything.”

He went on to add, “If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams. However big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies.”

About Dhurandhar