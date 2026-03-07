/Dhurandhar 2 paid preview booking open: Check cities, timings, ticket price up to Rs 2400

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. However, fans will get a chance to watch the film even before its official release. On March 7, the makers released the much-awaited trailer and also announced paid preview screenings on March 18, a day ahead of the theatrical debut.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller revolves around Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian agent sent across the border to infiltrate terror camps in Pakistan. Apart from Singh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: How to book tickets for paid previews

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Along with the trailer, the makers announced paid preview screenings of the film. With this, fans will get the chance to watch the movie a day before its general release on March 19. Several multiplexes across major metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, along with Tier 1 cities, will have specific time slots for these screenings.

Movie buffs can watch the film a day before its official release, with bookings already live on major ticketing platforms. In Delhi, the first preview show will start at 5 pm and continue until 11 pm. In Mumbai, the first preview show will begin earlier at 4:45 pm.

Ticket prices

Tickets are now available on several ticketing platforms, including BookMyShow. However, paid preview tickets are comparatively expensive, with prices ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 700 Recliner seats may cost around Rs 1,400 to 2000, depending on the theatre and location.

On regular days, ticket prices usually range from Rs 200 to Rs 300 for standard seats, while premium recliner seats can go up to Rs 1,000 or more.

Advance bookings for the film’s regular shows have not started yet.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that Dhurandhar 2 has already started trending. 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' ADVANCE BOOKINGS GO ON A RAMPAGE... Advance bookings for the *paid previews* on 18 March 2026 have just commenced, and #DhurandharTheRevenge is already trending on #BMS, selling a staggering 7.5k tickets per hour. Amazing, isn't it?''

Meanwhile, rumours about the film’s long runtime also appear to be true. According to ticketing platforms, the runtime listed is 3 hours 55 minutes, which is almost four hours.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer

The trailer was released at 11:01 am on March 7. It gives audiences a glimpse into the life of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The trailer shows his life in Lyari, Pakistan, as well as his life back in India, hinting at how he eventually became part of the Dhurandhar mission.

The sequel promises a more intense storyline, suggesting that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be even more violent, gripping, and thrilling than the first instalment.