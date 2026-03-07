/Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, revisit 5 unforgettable sequences from the original blockbuster

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is just a few days away, and the excitement around it is immense, following the massive success of the first instalment, released in December 2025. With its gripping combat sequences and Ranveer Singh’s return as Hamza Ali Mazari, fans can't wait for the sequel.
Aditya Dhar's most anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge is around the corner. Following the massive success of the original film in December 2025, the movie has generated unmatched excitement among the fans. Before the release of the second instalment, revisit the five most epic battle scenes that occurred in the original film.
One of the most intense, power-packed action sequences takes place when Ranveer Singh, as Hamza Ali, confronts a group of antagonists in a marriage hall. The scene features continuous gunfire and brutal hand-to-hand combat, capturing Hamza's determination to gain the trust of the Lyari don, Rehman Dakait.
After saving Rehman Dakait’s youngest son during the wedding shootout, Hamza successfully secures his place in the gang of Lyari don Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). He then suggests taking revenge on Rehman’s enemies, leading to a brutal showdown where Ranveer Singh’s character faces off against rival gang members. The sequence is packed with intense, gritty action and bloody combat, highlighted by a striking moment in which Hamza ties up a rival gangster, lights a bomb with his cigarette, and throws it into the air, instantly grabbing the attention.
Besides battle sequences, the 26/11 attack sequence is one of the most emotional and intense scenes, depicting the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that happened at the Taj Hotel. It later comes to Hamza’s notice that the mastermind behind the incident is Rehman Dakait, along with Pakistan’s ISI officer Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). The scene shattered Hamza to the core, and he fell into intense grief.
Shocked by the 26/11 attacks, Hamza decides to eliminate Rehman. He joins forces with SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt), who also seeks to bring Rehman down. While taking him back home, Hamza manages to turn the situation around, but deliberately refrains from killing him at that moment. To prove his loyalty in front of everyone, he attempts to save Dakait and earns the trust of politicians and the local public.
The film concludes with Hamza opening a hidden diary, his hands trembling as he crosses out Rehman's name in grief and rage. In the final scene, the pages reveal the name of Bade Sahab, the mastermind of the ISI, and the next target of Hamza/Jaskirat.