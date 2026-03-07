/Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, revisit 5 unforgettable sequences from the original blockbuster

Shocked by the 26/11 attacks, Hamza decides to eliminate Rehman. He joins forces with SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt), who also seeks to bring Rehman down. While taking him back home, Hamza manages to turn the situation around, but deliberately refrains from killing him at that moment. To prove his loyalty in front of everyone, he attempts to save Dakait and earns the trust of politicians and the local public.