/Family Business first look: Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma to face off in high-stakes power battle | Watch

Netflix has officially dropped the first look at Family Business, starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The web series is directed by Hansal Mehta, and it appears to be a high-stakes corporate power struggle packed with legacy, ambition, and betrayal. This series also marks the comeback of Rhea Chakraborty.

About the teaser

Family Business is backed by Vikram Malhotra and co-created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt. The series brings together Vijay Varma, who appears in a sharply tailored, suave avatar, and Anil Kapoor as a visionary billionaire who refuses to loosen his grip on power.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Anoushka Shankar reveals why she skipped Grammy Awards 2026

Setting a stage for a ruthless succession battle, Vijay Varma plays the role of a rising tycoon groomed to take over India’s largest conglomerate, only to be suddenly fired months into the job. The teaser showcases an all-out corporate war, filled with old secrets, alliances, and personal vendettas.

"New blood meets old money. With immense power at stake, the lines blur between family and business," the caption of the teaser read. As per reports, Family Business has been shot across Mumbai, Sri Lanka, Serbia, and Georgia.

Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback

Another hot topic of discussion is Rhea Chakraborty's return to acting. Playing a key role in the series, the teaser showcases Chakraborty's character confronting Anil Kapoor’s Jeh Davar, saying, "Aapne apni zindagi mein kisi se pyaar kiya hi nahi hai apne ilawa."

The cast also features Akash Khurana, Neha Dhupia, Raima Sen, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Inayat Sood, and Madhoo Shah.

Interestingly, several fans have claimed that the theme of the series appears to be quite similar to HBO’s Emmy-winning series Succession. However, the makers have not addressed the parallels.