/Ikka teaser out! Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite after Border in an intense courtroom battle

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are all set to reunite for Netflix's upcoming legal drama Ikka, almost three decades after working together in the 1997 war drama Border. The OTT platform revealed the first-look teaser of the film on Tuesday, sending fans to frenzy.

Ikka teaser

The teaser begins with the introduction of Sunny Deol as a principled lawyer, who is all set to face off Akshaye Khanna in a court battle. Deol's avatar has reminded fans of his fierce performance in Damini. Meanwhile, Khanna is seen as a powerful and menacing figure who has dark, hidden secrets.

The teaser was shared with a caption, “Kanoon ya khoon ka rishta, kiske haath mein hai iss khel ka ikka?”

What's the plot

Ikka is said to follow an incorruptible and highly respected lawyer who is forced to represent a murder accused, a man whose life he had earlier destroyed.

As the story delves deeper, Deol's character tries every trick in the book, ethical or otherwise, to win the case as it threatens to dismantle everything important to him.

The lines between right and wrong are blurred in the film as Netflix describes it as an edge-of-the-seat battle between two enemies. Packed with emotional turmoil and moral ambiguity, it is a father’s battle to protect his family at any cost.

About Ikka

Ikka is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, who is known for Maharaj. The film also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan alongside Deol and Khanna.

Ikka is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari and has reportedly already wrapped up shooting.

Fans reactions