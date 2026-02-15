/Did you know Anil Kapoor was approached by political parties after Nayak?

Did you know that Anil Kapoor was approached by political parties after his 2001 film Nayak, one of the cult classics of his decades-long career?

The 2001 movie is still watched in several Indian households, with viewers enjoying it with the same enthusiasm and thrill. Decades after its release, Anil revealed how people were so influenced by his performance that he even received offers to join political parties.

When Anil Kapoor was approached to join a political party

In the film, Anil played the role of Shivaji Rao, a journalist who becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for one day. His performance was so impressive that he was offered opportunities to enter politics.

Speaking to Screen, the actor shared, ''There were a few discussions, but I nipped it in the bud. They’re also very sensible. So those who offer it to you won’t do it directly. That offer comes through somebody else. You somewhere get the idea that he’s not inclined to do this job.”

The actor did not reveal which political party approached him.



He added that whenever he takes up any work, he does it with full dedication. He also revealed that the UN had approached him multiple times to become a brand ambassador after the release of Slumdog Millionaire.

He added, “If I do it, I have to do it very sincerely and genuinely. But I don’t have it within me to give it my full commitment. I want to give my 100% to everything I do. So many times, the UN has asked me to become a brand ambassador when I was in America after Slumdog Millionaire released. Sometimes, when you’re the flavour of the season, every organization of the world wants to approach you.”

About Anil Kapoor’s Nayak

In Nayak, Anil plays Shivaji Rao, an honest television journalist who questions corruption and social issues. When he confronts the Chief Minister, Balraj Chauhan (played by Amrish Puri), during a riot and challenges his government’s failures, he is asked to take over the position for a day. Shivaji accepts the challenge and, during his 24-hour tenure, he proves himself.