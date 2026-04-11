/Mohit Suri’s birthday special: Revisit 5 heartfelt romantic collaborations with Emraan Hashmi

The man behind the romantic genre turned 45 today. On the occasion of his birthday, let's revisit the magic he crafted with Emraan Hashmi. Their collaborations delivered some of the most iconic romantic dramas and chart-topping songs.
On Mohit Suri’s birthday, revisit some of his most memorable collaborations with Emraan Hashmi. The list features films that not only are blockbuster hits but also kept audiences hooked with gripping narratives and iconic songs still played on loop to a date.
Largely popular for its hit music, Mohit Suri's directorial brought Emraan Hashmi into the spotlight. The movie is about a man named Siddharth, a police officer who is undergoing a divorce from his wife, Sonia (Shamita Shetty). Soon after that, Siddharth gets into an affair with Anna (Udita Goswami), whose abusive husband dies in a fire. But what happened next made Siddharth's life difficult.
One of Suri's cult classics, known for its deep emotional story, strong performance by Emraan Hashmi, and iconic music. The film then follows a character named Shivam, a hitman, who is asked to keep an eye on his boss's mistress. However, he found out a shocking truth. He learns that she has been a victim of sex trafficking and decides to unite her with her lover.
This popular supernatural thriller, featuring Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi as Nandita Chopra and Prithvi Singh, respectively, is one the renowned Bollywood hits. Despite gaining immense love for its unique storyline and mysterious plot, the film is particularly noted for its successful music, including hits like "Maahi" and "Soniyo". The film revolves around a model who is possessed by a vengeful ghost connected to her past.
Another collaboration of Suri and Hashmi features Jacqueline Fernandez in the thriller action, which centres on Arjun, an ex-police officer, who is hired to trace missing sex workers. When Reshma, a young prostitute recruited to entice the abductor, goes missing, Arjun decides to rescue her.
Though considered a moderate box-office success, the film deeply resonates with audiences through its romantic narrative. It follows the life of an abandoned wife, Vasudha (Vidya Balan), who fell in love with a wealthy tycoon, Aarav (Emraan Hashmi). Just as their relationship starts budding, the sudden return of her husband, Hari (Rajkummar Rao), shatters their happiness.