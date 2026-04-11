/Oscars' Academy names Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ among favourite travel romances; Kajol reacts

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which was released in 1995, is still recognised as one of the most iconic Indian films of all time. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it has once again grabbed global attention after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named it among the beloved romantic films that revolve around travel.

DDLJ receives recognition

The Academy on Friday took to social media to share photos of several internationally loved films, including You Me and Tuscany, The Holiday, Eat Pray Love, and DDLJ, and asked the "What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel?"

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The post quickly went viral and also grabbed the attention of Kajol. Re-sharing it on X, she said, "I vote for DDLJ."

Meanwhile, recalling the blockbuster film, one fan wrote, "The one and only Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." Another said, "easy pick DDLJ always." Praising the on-screen chemistry of SRK and Kajol, one user said, "goated movie and goated jodi." "AYE!! OFC. DDLJ FOR THE WIN, MA. SIMRAN AND RAJ AS ALWAYS," wrote another.

About Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father, Yash Chopra, DDLJ went on to achieve a cult status. It revolves around Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians who fall in love during a European trip.

The film is said to be one of the longest-running films in the world, and its screenings are still held at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir cinema. Last year, DDLJ also celebrated its 30th anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, SRK and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their iconic pose in London’s Leicester Square.