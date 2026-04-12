/Asha Bhosle: A look at veteran singer's journey through family and life

The eldest of three children, Hemant Bhosle (named after Hemant Kumar), spent most of his early years as a pilot and quit to have a brief career as a music director, and his best-known compositions were Kishore-Bhosle duets such as "Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai" from Anpadh, picturised on Vijendra Ghatke, and "Sarika" and "Salamat Raho Tum" from the same film, "Anpadh", picturised on Ashok Kumar and Sarika. Hemant died of cancer in 2015.

Asha Bhosle's daughter Varsha committed suicide in 2012, at the age of 56. She had worked as a columnist for a few renowned publications. Asha Bhosle's youngest child, Anand Bhosle, actively manages her career. Her grandson, Chaitanya (Chintu) Bhosle (Hemant's son), is a part of the world of music. He is a member of India's first and only boy band, "A Band of Boys". Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle (daughter of Anand Bhosle) runs the iAzure Apple Inc. store in Mumbai.