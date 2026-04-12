/Asha Bhosle: A look at veteran singer's journey through family and life

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is one of the most renowned singers in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility, Asha Bhosle has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian languages and received several accolades.
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection and is currently under treatment and stable, confirmed by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on social media. While further details of her condition are awaited, let's take a look at her journey through family in life and rise to stardom.
Born in Goar in Sangli (now in Maharashtra) into the musical family of Pandit Deebanath Mangeshkar and his Gujarati wife Shevanti. Deenanath was an actor and classical singer on the Marathi musical stage. Her father died when Asha Bhosle was only nine years old, and post that, the family moved from Pune to Kolhapur and then to Mumbai. She and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began singing and acting in films to support their family.
At the age of 16, she eloped with 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle, marrying him against her family's wishes. Reportedly, after being mistreated by her in-laws, she came to her maternal home with her two children, while pregnant with the third, after a few years of marriage. Bhosle and Ganpatrao separated in 1960. Her sisters Lata and Usha Mangeshkar are playback singers. Her other sister, Meena Mangeshkar, and brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, are music directors.
The eldest of three children, Hemant Bhosle (named after Hemant Kumar), spent most of his early years as a pilot and quit to have a brief career as a music director, and his best-known compositions were Kishore-Bhosle duets such as "Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai" from Anpadh, picturised on Vijendra Ghatke, and "Sarika" and "Salamat Raho Tum" from the same film, "Anpadh", picturised on Ashok Kumar and Sarika. Hemant died of cancer in 2015.
Asha Bhosle's daughter Varsha committed suicide in 2012, at the age of 56. She had worked as a columnist for a few renowned publications. Asha Bhosle's youngest child, Anand Bhosle, actively manages her career. Her grandson, Chaitanya (Chintu) Bhosle (Hemant's son), is a part of the world of music. He is a member of India's first and only boy band, "A Band of Boys". Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle (daughter of Anand Bhosle) runs the iAzure Apple Inc. store in Mumbai.
Asha Bhosle married Rahul Dev Burman in 1980 after a brief romance despite reported opposition from Rahul's mother to their relationship. This was the second marriage for both Rahul and Bhosle. Rahul, 6 years younger than her, earlier got divorced from Rita Patel in 1971.