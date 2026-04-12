/Asha Bhosle's net worth: Inside the legendary singer’s wealth and career

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic singers, has sparked concern among fans after being hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital due to severe exhaustion and a chest infection. While everyone awaits further updates on her health, here’s a look at her net worth.
Beginning her career at the age of 10, Asha Bhosle is now known as a legendary artist in India. Delivering numerous evergreen hits to the entertainment industry, Bhosle has been honoured with multiple awards and accolades, including Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
She also gained recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.
According to a report by One India, the iconic artist has an estimated net worth of Rs 200–250 crore. Her earnings come from her esteemed career and an album of popular hits she has been delivering for decades.
Apart from her singing career, Asha Bhosle has also continued her culinary passion by opening restaurant chains around the world, including in the Gulf region, such as the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, as well as in the UK cities of Birmingham and Manchester. She named the chain Asha’s, which is an international dining brand founded in Dubai in 2002.
Reportedly, she owns properties valued at approximately Rs 80–100 crore. Her portfolio includes luxury residential properties in Mumbai and Pune, as well as a luxury apartment that she has sold.
Renowned for her versatility, the iconic and influential singer has built a massive fan base through her remarkable, soul-stirring concerts. She continues to perform live across the globe, including in Dubai, Trinidad, the USA, Canada, and many other regions.