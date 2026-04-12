/Asha Bhosle dies at 92: 8 Lesser-known facts about the legendary voice

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Anand Bhosle, her son, confirmed his mother's passing to the press. The icon leaves behind a musical legacy that is hard to match. Here are lesser known facts about the icon.
Asha Bhosle- one of India’s iconic singers, is no more. Renowned for her versatile voice and decades-long contribution to the music industry, the singer breathed her last on April 12.
From timeless hits like “Dum Maro Dum,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Rangeela Re,” and “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” her songs have captivated the imagination of generations. But did you know that the iconic artist has a connection to the Grammys and has been married twice? Scroll down to know learn lesser-known facts about the singer.
Did you know the legendary veteran Asha Bhosle's career started way before? She began her playback singing journey at the age of 10, recording her first Marathi song, “Chala Chala Nav Bala,” for the film Majha Bal in 1943. Following her father’s death, she began singing at a young age to support her family along with her elder sister, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
In 2011, the singer was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist, as she recorded up to 11,000 songs, including solos, duets, and chorus-backed tracks, in more than 20 Indian languages since 1947.
Did you know that Asha Bhosle was the first Indian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award? She received two nominations for her contributions to world music. The first was for Best World Music Album for "Legacy" in 1997 with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and the second for Best Contemporary World Music Album for "You've Stolen My Heart" in 2006 with Kronos Quartet.
Apart from establishing her reputation in her homeland, India, Bhosle is also known for her collaborations with international artists. She once recorded a romantic duet titled “You’re the One for Me” with former Australian cricketer Brett Lee. Lee wrote the song during the ICC Champions Trophy.
With a career spanned over decades, Asha Bhosle has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000. In 2008, the legendary artist was honoured the prestigious Padma Vibhushan by the then-President of India, Smt. Pratibha Devisingh Patil.
Asha Bhosle was also the face behind Asha's Restaurant. While continuing her culinary skills and passion, the artist opened restaurant chains around the world, including in the Gulf region, such as the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, as well as in the UK cities of Birmingham and Manchester. The menu at Asha's revolves around home-style cooking, North Indian food with some twists and fusion.
Did you know Asha Bhosle was married twice? In one of her old interviews, the legendary singer revealed that she left her family and married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16. The couple later separated as she faced domestic abuse and mental torture. Later, she married the iconic music composer Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as RD Burman, in 1980.
A wax statue of legendary singer Asha Bhosle was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, New Delhi. Situated in the music zone alongside figures like Michael Jackson, the statue was crafted using over 150 specific measurements and images.