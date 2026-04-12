/Asha Bhosle dies at 92: 8 Lesser-known facts about the legendary voice

Asha Bhosle- one of India’s iconic singers, is no more. Renowned for her versatile voice and decades-long contribution to the music industry, the singer breathed her last on April 12.

From timeless hits like “Dum Maro Dum,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Rangeela Re,” and “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” her songs have captivated the imagination of generations. But did you know that the iconic artist has a connection to the Grammys and has been married twice? Scroll down to know learn lesser-known facts about the singer.