/Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: PM Modi and others offer heartfelt tributes

Asha Bhosle, who built a legacy with her evergreen songs across generations, passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, 2026. The legendary singer breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Celebrated for her unmatched versatility, she brought to life thousands of melodies in multiple languages and genres, including romance, devotion, and fusion, leaving behind a timeless imprint on Indian music. Several prominent public figures took to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic artist.

Celebrities' reactions to Asha Bhosle's passing away

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and offered a heartfelt tribute. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her."

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He further added, “My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers.” She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives.”

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, expressed her grief over the demise of Asha Bhosle. She wrote in a post on X, "Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also.

The note further read as, “We could confer our highest civilian award, 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world.”

Akshay Kumar shared an old picture with the legendary artist and wrote, “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji's demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. (Her melodious voice will remain immortal forever.) Om Shanti.”

Akshay Kumar and Asha Bhosle Photograph: (Instagram)

Jamie Lever, daughter of comedian and actor Johnny Lever shared a story on her official Instagram account and wrote, “My heart aches as I write this. I've always been an admirer of her artistry, and for much of my journey, I found myself inspired by her voice and style. I was so fascinated by her singing that I just naturally started mimicking her. People love the resemblance/impersonation, but the truth is there can only ever be one Asha ji.”

She also added, "Watching her live at Shanmukhananda Hall was unforgettable. Even then, her voice, charm, and energy lit up the stage—I became an even bigger fan. I always wished to meet, but that won't be possible now… As I've said before, "aap hain toh hum hain." A part of who I am "chhoti Asha ji" exists because of her."

Jamie Lever's tribute for Asha Bhosle Photograph: (Instagram)

Indian actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared a note. “Oh no, Ashaji, just love you. Am so glad that at every every give opportunity I told you that I love you,” she wrote.

Former member of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra, Ambadas Danve, took to his X account and shared a post in which the caption read, "The unbroken energy in the world of melodies and the shining star of Indian playback singing is 'Asha Tai'!"

He further wrote, "Whether it's classical-style songs or rhythmic pop, Asha Bhosle has ruled the hearts of music lovers for over six decades with the magic of her voice—and will continue to do so. A grand salute to the versatility in her music! A heartfelt tribute."

Jr NTR took to X to mourn the loss of the iconic artist. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”

Karan Johar, a filmmaker, also paid his tribute on Instagram. He shared a photo of the artist and wrote, “To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power.”

Vivek Oberoi, Indian actor and businessman, also shared an old picture with Asha Bhosle. “The voice that taught a billion hearts how to love, how to dance, and how to dream has found its eternal melody. Asha Tai, you were the rhythm in our pulse and the soul in our stories,” he wrote.

He also jotted a song sung by the singer, 'Abhi na jao chhod kar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi...' Today, our hearts are heavy, but we find peace knowing your voice is now a part of the stars. Om Shanti."

Vivek Oberoi shares a picture with Asha Bhosle Photograph: (Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor wrote, “End of an era- RIP.”

Neetu Kapoor Photograph: (Instagram)

Indian actress Tabu shared some throwback pictures with Asha Bhosle and jotted a heartfelt note in her Instagram post. "Tell me of your most memorable days..

Tell me of the moments you will never forget.

Tell me what moves you the most..

Tell me of your most prized possessions.

It was my birthday in November and there it was,through my door..this beauty ..this guitar..Ashaji’s gift to me.

Words could never hold the gratitude I feel..

I love and admire you more than I can say,Ashaji..

Through your songs we felt love and longing..pain and passion..

I will hold on to this for life and

Someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this."

Hema Malini shared old photos with the late singer and wrote, “Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how someone so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs, has left us grieving. It is especially hard for me, as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji—she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata Ji and Asha Ji, who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry.”

She also pointed out the tremendous loss for Maharashtra. She added, “It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever!”