/Asha Bhosle iconic songs: Dum Maro Dum to Rangeela Re - Tracks that shaped Indian cinema music

The Indian film industry and fans are mourning the death of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to the music industry, and has had a career for over seven decades. Here are some of the iconic songs of Asha Bhosle that still rule the hearts of the fans.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

This popular song is from the 1971 film Caravan, which featured Helen and Jeetendra on screen. This sizzling cabaret number was composed by R. D. Burman.

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Dum Maro Dum

Featured in Hare Rama Hare Krishna, this song emerged as a rebellious anthem of the 1970s. Starring Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand, it is still a fan favourite.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

This classic romantic song from Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) has ruled the hearts across generations. Featuring Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora, the song was also sung by Mohammad Rafi.

In Aankhon Ki Masti

In Aankhon Ki Masti from Umrao Jaan (1981) was composed by Khayyam, and performed on screen by Rekha. The song earned Bhosle widespread acclaim from fans as well as the industry.

Yeh Mera Dil

This seductive track from Don (1978) starred Amitabh Bachchan and Helen. Yeh Mera Dil was composed by Kalyanji -Anandji.

Rangeela Re

This song belongs to the 1995 film Rangeela, which featured Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan. The song emerged as a 90s hit and was composed by A. R. Rahman.

Radha Kaise Na Jale

This song from Lagaan (2001) is another masterpiece by Bhosle and A.R. Rahman. The song also featured the voices of Udit Narayan and Vaishali Samant.

Aaiye Meherbaan

Aaiye Meherbaan is a classic cabaret number from Howrah Bridge, which was released in 1958. The unforgettable track featured Madhubala and Ashok Kumar on screen.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle iconic collaboration with sister Lata Mangeshkar

Tu Tu Hai Wahi

This song from Yeh Vaada Raha (1982) was voiced by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. It was composed by RD Burman and was penned by Gulshan Bawra.

O Haseena Zulfonwali

This song from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil starred Helen, Shammi Kapoor, and Asha Parekh on screen. The high-energy duet was composed by R. D. Burman.