/Two composers, one iconic voice: Asha Bhosle, RD Burman and OP Nayyar

Asha Bhosle's illustrious career in the music industry was defined by her pivotal partnerships with OP Nayyar and RD Burman, which shaped her into a musical icon. These two maestros brought in the versatility and longevity of the singer's career, with Nayyar providing the initial breakthrough and laying the foundation, while Burman facilitated her modernity and success. Let's take a look into Asha Bhosle's musical collaborations with the legendary composers.

Asha Bhosle's collaborations with OP Nayyar

The collaboration between singer Asha Bhosle and the music composer is legendary, and they have created some of the most memorable songs for Bollywood. Nayyar is the one who supported and helped in making Asha Bhosle find her individuality in voice, bringing her own singing style.

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The duo together created iconic, rhythm-heavy hits in the 1950s and 1960s that include classics: Aao Huzoor Tumko from Kismat, Deewana Hua Baadal from Kashmor Ki Kali with Rafi, Kajra Mohabbat Wala from Kismat with Shamshad Begum, Aaiye Meharbaan from Howrah Bridge, Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera from Mere Sanam, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge from Mere Sanam, Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri from Naya Daur with Rafi, Haule Haule Chalo Mere Sajna from Sawan Ki Ghata, and Aap Yun Hi Agar Humse Miltey Rahe from Ek Mufasir Ek Hasina.

Their final collaboration was Chain Se Humko Kabhi from Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye. Reportedly, Asha Bhosle and OP Nayyar parted ways in 1974 after a long, successful 20-year personal and professional partnership.

Asha Bhosle's collaboration with RD Burman

After her split from OP Nayyar, Asha Bhosle began a happy relationship with RD Burman, both personal and professional. Burman, affectionately known as Panchamda, understood the versatility of Asha's voice, encouraging her to experiment with cabaret, pop, and rock rhythms, breaking away from conventional playback singing. A relationship that lasted till his death in 1994. The duo together explored several genres as diverse as cabaret, rock, disco, ghazals and classical music.

With their legendary collaboration, they defined a new era of Hindi cinema music blending jazz, cabaret and romantic melodies. Key popular tracks include Dum Maro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from Caravan, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle iconic collaboration with sister Lata Mangeshkar

More tracks are O Mere Sona Re Sona Re from Teesri Manzil, Duniya Mein Logon ko from Apna Desh, Yeh Mera Dul Yaar ka Diwana from Don, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani from The Great Gambler, Jaane Jaan Dhoondhta Phir Raha from Jawani Diwani and Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera from Teesri Manzil, among others.