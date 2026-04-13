/Asha Bhosle funeral: Tabu hugs singer’s grieving granddaughter; Sachin Tendulkar, Helen, Riteish Deshmukh pay last respects

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai at the age of 92. A day later, her body was kept at her residence as her family allowed her loved ones to pay their last respect to the singer. The singer’s body was placed in a glass casket, and several prominent actors, politicians and sportsmen came to pay their last respects to the singer.

Actors Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and his wife Anjali were among those who paid tribute to the icon. They were seen interacting with Asha Bhosle’s family and consoling the singer’s grieving granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai was seen accompanying the singer to most events in the last few years and was known to be very close to her grandmother.

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Celebrities pay last respects to Asha Bhosle

Pictures and videos from Asha’s residence show Tabu consoling a grieving Zanai. The actress also looked emotional as she hugged Zanai. Sachin and Anjali were also spotted interacting with Zanai and the rest of the family after paying their tributes to the singer. Riteish Deshmukh, Uddhav Thackeray and his wife and son Aditya were also seen at Bhosle’s residence. Bhosle’s grandson, singer and Band Of Boys member Chintu Bhosle, was also seen meeting the guests along with the rest of the family.

Music composer AR Rahman and actor Asha Parekh were also among the friends and colleagues who visited Asha Bhosle’s home on Monday. Actress Helen, who featured in multiple hit songs crooned by Bhosle was also present to pay her last respect.

On Sunday, several celebrities like Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan and others made their way to Bhosle’s Lower Parel residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Also read: When Asha Bhosle opened up about her difficult first marriage

Asha Bhosle wrapped in tricolour

On Monday, when the veteran singer’s body was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her glass casket adorned with white lilies and the tricolour. The final respects will continue at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession will proceed to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites will be performed at 4 PM.

Her family has urged fans not to overcrowd the area around the crematorium.

Asha Bhosle’s death