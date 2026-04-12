/'I felt I should kill myself': When Asha Bhosle opened up about her difficult first marriage

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle took her last breath on Sunday, April 12. She was reportedly not well for a while and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following "extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection."

Known for a long and remarkable career in Bollywood, she also remained in the spotlight for her personal life. In the past, Bhosle has often spoken candidly about her love life and how she faced struggles in her first marriage.

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Asha Bhosle married at the age of 16

The singer tied the knot at the age of 16 with Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 31 at the time. During an earlier interview with Kavita Chhiber, Asha revealed she took the decision against her family's wishes. "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was," she said. "It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law."

Asha Bhosle on her first marriage

Over the years, she has often shared about the struggles of her first marriage, including in her biography. "There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I finally was asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children and life turned out okay," as quoted by Firstpost.

In one of the most striking excerpts from her biography, she stated, "My husband was short-tempered. Maybe he liked to inflict pain, maybe he was a sadist. But no one would hear about it outside. I gave him respect, never questioning what he did. I just did my duty as per Hindu dharma."

According to Bhosle, sometimes it was so bad that she "felt I should kill myself. I was ill. I was four months pregnant and found myself in hospital where the conditions were so bad that I thought I had landed in hell. I was in mental agony. So, I swallowed a bottle of sleeping tablets. But the love I had for my unborn child was so strong that I did not die. I was dragged back to life, to living."

She later found love in RD Burman