Aao Huzoor Tumko to Kajra Mohabbat Wala: Remembering Asha Bhosle and OP Nayyar’s iconic hits

Asha Bhosle's legendary partnership with OP Nayyar remains unforgettable. The iconic collaboration transformed Hindi film music by introducing a bold and rhythmic sound. Take a look at some of their best songs.
Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. She has collaborated with several composers over her long career, but her collaboration with OP Nayyar is most talked about and has been remembered for years. Together, they redefined Hindi film music with expressive vocals. Remembering both the legends, let's revisit their finest creations.
The song composed by OP Nayyar and sung by Asha Bhosle has remained beloved for decades since its release in 1968. The track gained immense popularity because of its dreamy cinematography and the sultry vocals of the artist. It is from the movie named Kismat and features actors Babita and Biswajit.
Bollywood's most iconic composer-singer duo defined this masterpiece as an iconic and high-energy song. Featuring Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum with music by OP Nayyar, the track is renowned for its lively and playful nature. It also grabbed attention with a famous dance performance where actor Biswajeet disguised himself as a woman.
Cited as one of the timeless creations of Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, and composer OP Nayyar, the song defined a generation and is still loved by the youth. The track is celebrated for its enchanting melody, and has become a quintessential monsoon romantic song.
The track is from the 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali, which was composed by OP Nayyar and sung by Asha Bhosle, along with Mohammed Rafi. The song is celebrated for its playfulness and romanticism.
This is an iconic, romantic Hindi song from the 1957 film Naya Daur, sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. The hit was composed by OP Nayyar and is known for its lighthearted rhythm and chemistry, featuring actors Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.