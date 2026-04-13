/Asha Bhosle funeral: Family urges fans to avoid overcrowding Shivaji Park during last rites

Asha Bhosle's demise has left the nation mourning. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had reportedly been sick for some time and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection.

Her final rites are set to happen at Shivaji Park on Monday. Amid preparations for her last journey, her son Anand Bhosle has urged admirers and well-wishers to maintain restraint and avoid assembling in large numbers at the cremation ground.

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Funeral details

Addressing the media later, Anand shared details of the arrangements for those wishing to pay their respects. "Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding," he said as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: When Asha Bhosle opened up about her difficult first marriage

Authorities, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police, will be in charge of crowd-management measures to ensure smooth movement.

Earlier, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar had also shared details about Bhosle's last rites, "Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world," he said. "Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours."

The legacy of Asha Bhosle

The death of Bhosle marks the end of an era for Indian music. She had a sparkling career spanning over seven decades, and she has recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages.

Some of her iconic tracks include Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, O Mere Sona Re, and Hungama Ho Gaya.

