/Helen mourns Asha Bhosle's death: We have lost a gem

Helen and Asha Bhosle together delivered some of the most iconic songs that Bollywood has ever seen. The actress-singer duo delivered hits like O Haseena Zulfonwali, Aa Jaane Jaan, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja among others. As Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday morning, Helen expressed shock and mourned the legendary singer’s demise.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the veteran actress said, “This is shocking. She was so healthy and we had been in touch. I’m feeling terrible and short of words. We had a long friendship. I remember how she would modulate her voice and add that oomph to my songs, which made it more enjoyable to perform. We have lost a gem.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Helen and Asha Bhosle’s bond went beyond music. In an earlier interview, calling Helen her favourite leading lady, Bhosle had said, “She was so pretty that the moment she would enter the room, I would stop singing and just look at her... I once told her that if I were a man, I would have eloped with her.”