/Asha Bhosle death: AR Rahman, Tabu and more arrive at singer's residence to pay last respects

Asha Bhosle's death has spread a wave of sadness in the film industry. The legendary singer, who was 92 before her passing away, was admitted to hospital for exhaustion and chest infection on the night of April 11. She breathed her last on April 12. Celebrities and fans mourned the demise of her passing. To pay last respects, AR Rahman arrived at her Mumbai residence.

AR Rahman arrives at Asha Bhosle's Mumbai residence

The mortal remains of the singer were being wrapped in the tricolour as people paid their last respects. Music composer AR Rahman arrived at the residence of singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai, as shared by ANI.

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Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar also arrived at her residence.

Actress Tabu was seen emotional as she reached the singer's residence, shared by PTI.

Also Read: When Asha Bhosle opened up about her difficult first marriage

People pay tribute to the singer at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel.

Asha Bhosle's last ride in Mumbai

Following the announcement of Asha Bhosle's passing away, her son Anand Bhosle had said on Sunday that people can pay their last respects at her residence in Lower Parel. He added that the last rites will be held at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.