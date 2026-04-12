/End of an era: Asha Bhosle’s mortal remains brought home; cremation with state honours tomorrow

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, leaving fans and the film industry heartbroken. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel on the evening of April 12 under strict security.

Since the news surfaced, fans have flooded social media with tributes. Several Bollywood stars also remembered the veteran playback singer for her contribution to Indian music. Bhosle's body was transported from Breach Candy Hospital to her home, Casa Grande, around 5 PM.

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Grief across the country

The singer had been admitted to the hospital on Saturday following a health scare. Despite medical efforts, she passed away the following day. Bhosle's death marks the end of an era in Indian music, and her demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across the country. Several celebrities and leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, AR Rahman, and so on, have paid tribute to the legend.

About her funeral

Announcing the funeral arrangements, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said, "Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world," as quoted by ANI.

He further revealed the schedule for the final rites, adding, "Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours."

As per reports, public homage will be allowed at her residence before the funeral procession moves to Shivaji Park for the cremation on April 13. Preparations are already underway at the venue.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

About the legacy of Asha Bhosle