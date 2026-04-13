/Remembering Asha Bhosle: When the Padma Vibhushan awardee revealed her last wish: 'Now, all I want is...'

Asha Bhosle's demise has brought the golden era of Indian music to an end. The legendary icon passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92, leaving fans and celebrities mourning. Known for her versatile voice, her funeral is said to take place on April 13 and will be attended by several celebrities from across industries.

Asha Bhosle's cause of death

The veteran singer was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after a health scare. As per her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, she was hospitalised due to exhaustion and chest infection. Later, Dr. Pratit Samdani stated, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

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What was Asha Bhosle's last wish?

After her demise, an old video of the singer went viral in which she could be seen speaking about her final wish. It was during her appearance on the podcast Couple of Things, hosted by Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. "Meri khud ki iccha aisi hai ki gaate gaate hi main chali jau. Yehi meri iccha hai. Abhi mujhe seekhne ka kuch nahi hai. Gaana meri life hai. Bachpan se gaya hai. 3 saal se classical, Baba ka sikhaya. Puri life usmein chali gayi hai (My only wish is to die singing. That’s my last wish. I don’t have anything left to learn. Singing is my life. I have been doing that since the age of 3 with my father. I spent my entire life doing that)," Bhosle said.

She further said, “Film line mein 82 years ho gaye hai. Abhi jake yeh iccha hai ki gaate gaate mera dum nikle. Mujhe sabse zyada khushi hogi ki main gaate gaati jau (It’s been 82 years in the film industry. Now, all I want is to die singing. I will be the happiest if I keep singing through my last days).”

About Asha Bhosle's legacy