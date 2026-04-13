/Asha Bhosle Funeral: Millions mourn as the legendary singer is laid to rest with state honours

It was a long walk for millions of fans as Asha Bhosle embarked on her final journey from her residence in Mumbai's Lower Parel to Shivaji Park crematorium. The legendary singer was cremated on Monday with full state honours. The mortal remains of Asha Bhosle were taken from her residence to Shivaji Park crematorium for the last rites. The entire road was thronged by fans and well-wishers, who gathered on both sides of the road to bid a final goodbye to the queen of melody.

Celebrities pay tribute to Asha Bhosle

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On Monday, Bhosle's family allowed her loved ones to pay their final respects to the late singer. The mortal remains of the singer were kept in a glass casket, wrapped in tricolour, at her residence. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar, Uddhav Thackeray, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Asha Parekh, and Helen visited the Bhosle residence to pay their last respects to the late singer.

Asha Bhosle cremated with full state honours

The singer's funeral took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium, where she was cremated with full state honours. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, actors like Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal and music composer Anu Malik were present for Bhosle's cremation along with members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosle families.

Asha Bhosle's sister Usha Mangeshkar was seen seated in the front row, with other family members.

Asha Bhosle’s death

Asha Bholse died on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was taken to the hospital on Saturday due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.

Asha Bhosle was one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema whose career spanned over eight decades. Having sung 1200 songs in multiple languages and genres, Bhosles leaves behind a musical legacy that will be hard to match.